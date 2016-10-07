Friday Night Roundup: Canyon Springs, Las Vegas battle in what should decide Northeast title

It’s safe to label this as the Northeast League championship game.

Canyon Springs and Las Vegas are the clear-cut top teams in the five-team high school football league, meeting tonight in the unofficial league championship game.

Sure, it is also the Northeast opener for Las Vegas. But when you consider the league’s other three teams — Eldorado, Rancho and Valley — have combined for two wins in the initial five weeks of the season, it’s fair to assume the winner tonight will be league champs and the No. 1 seed for next month’s Sunrise Regional playoffs.

It’s the first meeting in league play between the schools in four seasons. Before realignment split them up, the annual Canyon-Vegas showdown featured close finishes and strong play. Now, in the first year they’ve been realigned back together, another epic game is expected.

Both teams enter with just one loss and each has standout players, especially at the skilled positions.

It’s not the lone game of interest.

In the Northwest League, neighborhood rivals Arbor VIew and host Centennial get together in one of the most anticipated games of the season. With both schools having strong fan bases and student populations, it’s typically the best-attended game of the year.

Last year, Arbor View hung on to win, 17-14.

Centennial has speed with quarterback Jamaal Evans and wide receiver Savon Scarver, and Arbor View relies on its power running game with running back Deago Stubbs. And one of Arbor View’s top defenders in lineman Greg Rogers, who played at Centennial last season to add more intrigue to a rivalry that was already heated.

Other games of note include: Silverado at Green Valley in a must-win Southeast League game for both, undefeated Legacy hosting Faith Lutheran and seven-time defending state champion Bishop Gorman High returning to local competition to face Spring Valley.

