October 7, 2016

Gunman fires shot, forces people to floor during bank robbery

A masked man fired a gunshot in a Henderson bank lobby and forced everyone to the floor during a robbery this morning, authorities said.

Officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. to the Citibank branch at 10211 S. Eastern Ave., south of St. Rose Parkway, Henderson Police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

A man walked into the bank wearing the mask, “told everyone to get down and to stay down” and shot a round into the floor before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, French said.

Nobody was injured.

The robber fled on foot west through the parking lot, French said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-5000 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

