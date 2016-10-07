Henderson pawn shop targeted in armed robbery; 4 arrested

An armed robbery at a Henderson pawn shop Friday afternoon led to a brief officer pursuit and four arrests, according to city police.

Two alleged robbers walked into the EZ Pawn, 36 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway near Horizon Drive, about 3:30 p.m., police spokeswoman Michelle French said. One male was armed with a gun and the other with a sledgehammer.

They broke a display case and fled with some jewelry in two vehicles driven by two other people, French said. One of the vehicles had been reported stolen.

Officers, who responded "very quickly" spotted the vehicles and a chase ensued, French said. When the vehicles were surrounded, the four suspects fled on foot to a nearby neighborhood, where they were arrested.

Employees and officers weren't hurt and at least one of the suspects suffered minor cuts, French said.

The investigation was expected to last several hours across three scenes, French said about 6 p.m.