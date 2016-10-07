Kaine says Clinton would seek common ground with Republicans

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine told supporters in Henderson this morning that members of Congress “are not very good listeners anymore.”

The remark came in response to a question from an audience member about how Kaine would address partisan gridlock in Washington, particularly as the leader of the Senate as vice president.

Once people are elected to Congress, they’re often too busy fundraising or traveling back to their districts to spend time talking with their colleagues trying to work across the aisle to come to bipartisan solutions, Kaine said.

“Folks don’t spend time with each other and don’t learn about what each other’s priorities are,” Kaine told about 100 supporters at a community center at Sun City MacDonald Ranch.

He said bipartisanship is a priority for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and that she would be able to draw on the relationships she’s built during her time as a U.S. senator and secretary of state.

“She already knows what people are into and what are the tripwires you don’t want to walk across,” Kaine said.

He blamed at least some of the partisanship on gerrymandered districts, saying members of Congress in an all blue or all red district have less incentive to compromise with their colleagues.

Asked what he and Clinton would do to address issues of racial justice, Kaine said the solution would take a three-pronged approach — addressing inequality in the economy, implementing criminal justice reform, and fighting for voting rights and other civil rights issues.

He talked about the importance of investing in community policing, better regulating guns and increasing access to the ballot box.

Much of Kaine’s speech touched on similar themes from his rally Thursday night at the Carpenters International Training Center in Las Vegas. There, Kaine chided Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for his mispronunciation of the state’s name and expressed incredulity at Trump’s answer on whether to store nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain.

Trump and Clinton will return to Las Vegas in two weeks for the final presidential debate on Oct. 19 at UNLV.