Metro says dozens of reports of clowns in Las Vegas have proven unfounded

Metro Police have responded to about three dozen calls regarding people in clown garb since early September, but those supposed threats have turned out to be unfounded and harmless, officials said today.

Although Metro acknowledged the worries of parents and students, it also warns adults to talk to their children about the dangers of making hoax calls to schools, police said.

Most incidents have originated as a suspicious person or vehicle call, but when officers have arrived, they have been unable to find anything, prompting them to deem the threat to be unfounded, police said.

With Halloween approaching, it is common for Metro to experience an increase in calls regarding people in costumes, police said. Parents also advised parents to have conversations with their children about "situational awareness."

Clark County School District police on Thursday also addressed the "killer clown epidemic."

Capt. Ken Young told media that they responded to calls about 10 days ago about alleged incidents of gun-toting clowns chasing and battering children while they walk to and from school.

Fueled by social media rumors, the reported incidents have spread from the southeast valley to North Las Vegas, Young said.

Every call has been thoroughly investigated and none has been founded, he said.

He also told parents to warn their children about the consequences of making false claims, but also said to talk to them about a response plan if they find that a threat is credible.

The Associated Press reported that several parents worried about the rumors had kept their children from school last week.

The killer-clown rumors have spread throughout the country. Young said he's heard of reports from as far as Canada.

In Maryland this week, four teens were arrested and charged in connection to social media clown-themed threats made on social media against middle school students, the AP reported.