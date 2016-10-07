Neighbor intervened to help woman, 86, before she was gunned down in Summerlin

Metro Police

Related news Man guns down his grandma on Summerlin street, police say

Before being fatally shot by her grandson, a bloodied 86-year-old woman lying in a Summerlin neighborhood street pleaded with a neighbor who had come to her aid not to leave her because the man was trying to kill her, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

When the neighbor returned to the scene after retrieving her gun, she told investigators she saw Bradley Francis stand over his grandmother, Marilyn Guidry, and pull the trigger, police said.

Police responded to a shooting about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Henniker Way, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, police said.

Guidry's body was in a pool of blood and Francis, 45, had returned to the home he, his wife and son shared with Guidry, police said.

He turned himself in without incident after a more than three-hour standoff with SWAT negotiators, police said.

The neighbor told police she arrived home about 4:30 p.m. and saw Guidry, who had a bloody face, walking out of her garage with Francis following her, police said.

On the driveway, Francis pushed his grandmother's back so hard that he fell along with her, the witness told police.

That's when the neighbor intervened and yelled at Francis to get away from the woman, police said. Francis told the neighbor to stop yelling at him.

Francis went into his house while the neighbor stayed behind with Guidry, until she decided to go to her house to get her gun.

When she returned, the woman told police, Francis was standing over Guidry and shot her with a silver revolver, police said.

The neighbor said Francis flinched when she pointed her gun at him, but that he didn't point his revolver at her.

Francis only told detectives that Guidry had raised him and that he needed to go to a hospital because "he was on the brink of hurting himself," police said.

Questioning stopped when Francis requested to speak with a lawyer, police said.

Francis, who is booked at the Clark County Detention Center with no bail, appeared in court for and was assigned a public defender Friday morning, records show. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 6.