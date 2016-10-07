Nevada can’t find provider for lethal injection drugs

CARSON CITY — There hasn’t been an execution in Nevada since April 2006, and there won’t be anytime soon.

The state Department of Corrections said today it hasn’t been able to find a vendor to provide the drugs used for lethal injections. It sent out queries to 247 vendors, and nobody responded with a bid, officials said.

State law says executions must be carried out by lethal injection.

Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda said he would work with the governor, attorney general and Legislature to find options.

There are 81 inmates on Nevada’s death row, but no executions are pending.

State officials were told in August that one of the two drugs that make up a cocktail in Nevada’s lethal injection had expired, and the pharmaceutical company that produces it refuses on principle to give the state any more.

The department said invitations to bid to provide the drugs were sent out Sept. 2, and no responses were received by the Oct. 4 deadline.