Police: Woman apparently tied up during robbery at apartment

Metro Police say they are investigating a robbery in which a woman was apparently tied up at a central valley apartment.

The robbery was reported about 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of East Katie Avenue, police said.

Preliminary details indicates a woman was tied up, but this hasn’t been confirmed, police said. Three male suspects were being sought, police said.

No further details were immediately available.