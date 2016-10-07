Shadow Ridge jumps out to early lead in win against Cimarron-Memorial

Kaejin Smith-Bejgrowicz and Malik Lindsey had first-quarter touchdown runs tonight for the Shadow Ridge High football team in a 21-10 victory against visiting Cimarron-Memorial.

Cimarron-Memorial, though, didn’t go down without a fight. Senior running back Tyree Riley rushed for nearly 200 yards and the Spartans were able to control the clock.

“They did to us what we try to do to everyone — they kept (the ball) away from us,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said.

Shadow Ridge’s Kody Presser passed for a 45-yard touchdown to Travis Boston in the second half, helping the Mustangs add to their lead in improving to 4-1 on the season.

