Shadow Ridge jumps out to early lead in win against Cimarron-Memorial

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 | 11:11 p.m.
Related content
Kaejin Smith-Bejgrowicz and Malik Lindsey had first-quarter touchdown runs tonight for the Shadow Ridge High football team in a 21-10 victory against visiting Cimarron-Memorial.
Cimarron-Memorial, though, didn’t go down without a fight. Senior running back Tyree Riley rushed for nearly 200 yards and the Spartans were able to control the clock.
“They did to us what we try to do to everyone — they kept (the ball) away from us,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said.
Shadow Ridge’s Kody Presser passed for a 45-yard touchdown to Travis Boston in the second half, helping the Mustangs add to their lead in improving to 4-1 on the season.
Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21