Sierra Vista remains perfect with wild win over Bonanza

The clock hasn’t quite struck midnight on Sierra Vista’s undefeated Cinderella story.

The Mountain Lions scored a go-ahead touchdown with four minutes to play against Bonanza on Friday night, but an injury to their kicker forced them to go for the two-point conversion.

Sierra Vista converted it to go up by four, and it ended up paying off as the Bengals drove into Mountain Lion territory in the final minutes but were unable to punch it into the end zone.

“It was such a wild game,” Sierra Vista coach John Foss said. “It was just crazy.”

The Mountain Lions ran for 350 yards to win 36-32 and extend their perfect season to 6-0.

“They had a lot of big plays passing the ball and we did it on the ground,” Foss said.

Bryan LaGrange led the way with 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaxson Zibert wasn’t far behind with 98 yards and a score on only five carries.

Sierra Vista will try to keep the magical season going next week as it hosts a struggling Desert Oasis team.

“We’ve got great senior leadership,” Foss said. “They’ve been in the program with me four years, and they’ve really pulled together. It’s a great group of kids.”