Video shows man get body slammed, robbed at gas pump

Metro Police

Metro Police are searching for a man they say attacked and robbed a man at a central valley convenience store last month.

Officers were called about 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 5 to the store at Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said.

Surveillance video shows a man without a shirt grab the victim at a gas pump and slam him to the ground.

The suspect robbed the man before running toward a white, four-door sedan and driving away, police said.

Police described the suspect as in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He was wearing black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3851, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.