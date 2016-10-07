Wingstop Player of the Week: Legacy senior rushed for more than 300 yards in big win

Sun Staff

Prep Sports Now Rubric rant Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer embark on their weekly discussion of all things high school football, covering a variety of topics ranging from Bishop Gorman's big win to the need for realignment.

Sam Turner didn’t realize how many yards he had rushed for. Nor was he worried about it.

His sole focus last Friday was winning the football game.

Turner rushed for 305 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries for the Legacy High to help them down Centennial 27-20 to remain undefeated. Turner’s big night comes with another prize — he’s our Wingstop Player of the Week.

“I’m not worried about it,” Turner said of his stats. “I just want to play ball.”

Centennial had been Legacy’s nemesis, eliminating the Longhorns the past three seasons from the playoffs. Turner made sure they wouldn’t lose again by picking up chunks of yards to keep the clock moving and prevent Centennial’s high-scoring offense from getting on the field.

“He really ran the ball hard,” Legacy coach John Isola said.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Turner amassed 500 yards last season as a junior and was stuck in a rotation at running back. The Longhorns again have depth at the position, but it’s Turner who has emerged as the primary ball-handler.

And with Turner leading the way, Legacy is off to its best start since 2009. He’s averaging eight yards per carry and has 846 yards and eight touchdowns through five games.

Turner’s great night could have been better. He had a 90-yard touchdown run called back for a holding penalty.

“It all starts with our training in the weight room,” said Turner, who is also a multi-year starter at cornerback. “A game like that (against Centennial) gives us all confidence. We all know we can win games.”

Wingstop awards the player of the week with a $50 gift card and shirt.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21