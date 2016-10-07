Las Vegas Sun

Woman, 38, dies from injuries suffered in rollover crash

A woman died Monday from injuries suffered last month in a rollover crash in Sandy Valley, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 24 as Faith Hugar, 38, of Jean was driving east on Quartz Avenue, east of Miami Street, police said. Hugar lost control of the car, which rolled over and hit a utility pole, police said.

She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died from blunt-force trauma, the Clark County Coroner’s Office reported. Her death was ruled an accident.

