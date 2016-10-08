Backpage.com CEO transferred to California jail

The chief executive of an internet site authorities contend is a hub for the illegal sex trade has been transferred from Texas to a California jail, where's he's being held without bail.

Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer was booked into the Sacramento County jail late Friday night on felony charges that include pimping a minor.

The 55-year-old Ferrer was arrested Thursday after arriving in Houston on an overseas flight. The Dallas headquarters for Backpage was raided by authorities in conjunction with his arrest.

Authorities allege that adult and child sex-trafficking victims were forced into prostitution through escort ads posted on the site.

His attorney did not return a call for comment Saturday but previously said Herrer will fight the "trumped up" charges.

Backpage's two controlling shareholders were being sought by authorities.