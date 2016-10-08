Bob Dylan plays 80-minute set to open Desert Trip festival

INDIO, Calif. — Bob Dylan kicked off the historic Desert Trip music festival Friday with an 80-minute set.

The 75-year-old rocker spent most of his time behind the piano as he performed songs from throughout his catalog, including "Tangled Up in Blue," ''Highway 61 Revisited" and "Make You Feel My Love."

He opened with "Everybody Must Get Stoned."

Wearing a white hat and white shoes with a black tuxedo jacket and trousers, Dylan did not speak to the audience or say anything between songs. He occasionally crept out from behind the piano to sing at a microphone center stage, pulling a harmonica from his pocket to play.

Dylan's set officially launched the Desert Trip festival, dubbed "Oldchella" when it was first announced. The three-day concert features six legendary acts: Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. It's the first time they've all performed at the same event.

Desert Trip is being staged at the same Southern California desert venue where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held each spring. But where Coachella is aimed at millennials, Desert Trip targets the more affluent baby boomers who grew up with the festival's featured rockers. Luxury camping, gourmet dining and yoga classes are among the amenities being offered.

When tickets first went on sale, 53-year-old Cathleen Ellsworth of Greenwich, Connecticut, knew she had to attend with her best friends from college.

"She introduced me to Tequila and Bob Dylan!" Ellsworth said of pal Charlene Hare, 54, whom she met in 1980. Along with fellow friend Christine Trauth, 53, they wore matching macrame tops and light-up flower headbands. Their husbands had light-up eyeglasses shaped like peace symbols.

"It's a rock festival. We have to represent!" Ellsworth said.

The Rolling Stones are set to take the stage later Friday night. Neil Young and Paul McCartney perform Saturday night.

The festival repeats next weekend.