October 8, 2016

Commuter train derails east of New York City

Image

Sarah Qamar via AP

A derailed Long Island Railroad train is seen Saturday near New Hyde Park, N.Y.

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — A commuter train has derailed east of New York City after it hit a work train on the tracks.

A spokesman for the Long Island Rail Road says the eastbound train derailed east of New Hyde Park just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Nassau County Police Department says there are 50 to 100 injuries, none of them life-threatening.

LIRR spokesman Sal Arena says the first three cars of the 12-car train derailed. He says the work train caught fire after the crash.

Photos shared on social media show part of the train off the rails and tilted at an angle.

Train service has been suspended in both directions.

