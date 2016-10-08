Crash on 215 Beltway leaves one dead

A two-vehicle rollover crash killed one person on eastbound 215 Beltway near Pecos Road this morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers and medical crews were called to the highway at 6:23 a.m., NHP said.

A photo published by NHP on Twitter showed a gray and a black car on its top, on the rocks off the highway.

The right lane was shut down for about three hours while troopers investigated, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.