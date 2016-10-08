Henderson police release photos of bank robber

Henderson police today released surveillance photos of a man who fired a gun in a Citibank branch while robbing it Friday morning.

The robber, who wore black clothes, a mask and black gloves and carried a black backpack, forced customers to the lobby floor, jumped the counter and fired a single round into the floor, police said.

Officers were called about 10 a.m. to the branch, at 10211 S. Eastern Ave., south of St. Rose Parkway, police said. The robber had fled on foot west through the parking lot with an undisclosed amount of cash when police arrived.

He was described as a black man who stands about 6-foot-6 and weighs between 210 and 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.