North Las Vegas police arrest alleged DUI driver in deadly crash

The man stumbled out of his SUV after a crash and stared at the gravely injured man lying on the street. Instead of providing aid or calling 911, he "casually fled" on foot, North Las Vegas police documents show.

Qaadir Isaam Amin II, 35, was arrested this week after evading police for five months — possibly with the help of his wife and father, according to jail records.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on one felony count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident, jail records show. Bail was set at $1 million.

Details on Amin's arrest were not available.

An affidavit released Friday outlines the moments before and after the May 7 three-vehicle wreck that killed Clay Stampley, 55, at Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.

The crash

Officers and medical crews were called to the intersection about 5:30 a.m. Amin and a passenger were westbound on Cheyenne in a gold-colored 2013 GMC Yukon when Amin sped through a red light, crashing into Stampley's 1992 Dodge Dakota, police said. The impact caused Stampley to be thrown from the truck, police said. A third vehicle was hit by debris.

Stampley was "driving to work and obeying traffic laws," police said.

Witnesses told officers Amin exited the driver-side door "appearing drunk," walked across the road, paused, looked down at Stampley and walked away, police said.

The document says Amin failed to provide aid, report the crash or stay at the scene, and that before the crash he failed to react — all indications he was impaired. A passenger seen by a witness crawling out of the SUV's shattered back window was not identified.

In May, police said they didn't know if the passenger, who was thought to be significantly injured, had sought treatment and theorized that he was either being coerced or voluntarily protecting Amin.

Amin eventually did call police, 1.5 hours after the crash, to state that his SUV had been stolen, but hung up before providing details. Attempts to call him back were unsuccessful, police said.

Before and after

Investigators learned that prior to the crash, Amin had been drinking at the now-closed Larry's Villa on Bonanza Road near Rancho Drive

Hours after the crash, he took to his Facebook account to post a selfie of him apparently injured. He wrote he was in a "bad" crash at Cheyenne and Simmons "and no one came to help him except his wife," the affidavit says.

Coinciding with the time news reports started broadcasting that Stampley had died, Amin suspended his Facebook account, police said.

Immediately after the crash, police released Amin's name, saying they wanted to speak to him. Five days later, they distributed his photo identifying him as a suspect.

'I am my husband's keeper'

The SUV was registered to Amin and his wife. When investigators went to their house, the woman claimed she and Amin were going through a divorce and she hadn't seen him in days, police said.

The claim was disproved by a Facebook photo showing them together two days before the crash, on Mother's Day. The woman had called Amin a "super husband” in the photo posting.

In a text conversation between the woman and Stampley's cousin days after the crash, the woman said she was her husband's keeper and that he was "going to do the right thing" when she was asked if he was going to talk to officers, police said.

She continued to text to say she "felt for Mr. Stampley's" family, but defended Amin, police said.

"Everyone is trying to make him a monster and God knows he not that person...let me ask you this have you ever ran a red light???" the woman said in a text.

Police twice went to Amin's father's home in Henderson days after the crash when they received information Amin may have been hiding there, the affidavit says. Though the house appeared occupied, no one came to the door and the father never contacted police after they left information at the door.

Amin is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20, jail records show.