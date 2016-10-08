Poland concerned about Russian missiles sent to Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland — The Polish government says it is highly concerned that Russia has moved nuclear-capable Iskander ballistic missiles into Kaliningrad, a Russian region on Poland's border.

Russia says the missiles are being deployed as part of regular military maneuvers to the territory, which is wedged between Poland and Lithuania.

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Saturday that Poland considers the matter of "highest concern."

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov, however, played down the concerns.

In a statement Saturday he says "The Iskander ballistic missile system is mobile. As part of the plan of combat training, missile troops units are engaged in training on a year-round basis, covering great distances of the Russian territory in various ways: by air, by sea, and under their own power."