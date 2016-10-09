Las Vegas Sun

October 9, 2016

Blaze engulfs strip mall near Charleston Boulevard

Ricardo Torres-Cortez

A fire burns a strip mall this morning near Valley View and Charleston boulevards.

A strip mall building on Valley View Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard collapsed as Las Vegas Fire & Rescue battled a two-alarm fire early today, according to fire officials.

The flames were mostly out by 1 a.m., an hour and 15 minutes after fire crews were dispatched, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

Flames were shooting up from the building as ambulances and medical crews continued to arrive at 12:15 a.m.

At least a dozen fire trucks remained at the scene about 1 a.m., and Valley View wasn't expected to reopen until about 4 a.m., officials said.

