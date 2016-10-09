Casino promotions: Oct. 9-15

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 | 2 a.m.
PLAZA
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
• • •
CLUB FORTUNE CASINO
Monster Moolah prize wheel
Date: Saturdays in October
Time: 5-10 p.m.
Information: Two players every half hour will have chance to spin wheel.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
50-plus party
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Audi drawing
Date: Through Dec. 29
Time: 10 p.m.
Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6 or 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.
• • •
Pick Your Poison
Date: Wednesdays in October
Information: Receive one bottle of wine for every 250 base points earned.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in October
Information: Receive one gift for every 750 base points earned. On Oct. 13, the gift is a pair of red wine glasses.
• • •
Pick a Pair of Pumpkins
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October
Time: Hourly from 7 p.m. to midnight
Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 25 base points. One player selected at every drawing. Must be present to win. Win up to $500 in play.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
$750,000 Gridiron Glory football contest
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho
Information: First-place winner receives $10,000, and there’s $100,000 in postseason cash guaranteed.
• • •
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Slot tournament
Date: Sundays in October
Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Win a share of $2,500 each week. The first entry is free with a loyalty card. A maximum of four additional tournament entries may be earned per tournament day.
• • •
Sweet Treat giveaway
Date: Tuesdays in October
Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points and receive a gift. Earn 200 additional points and receive another. On Oct. 11, the gift is a half-dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
October gift giveaway
Date: Select dates in October
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 150 points and receive a free gift. Earn 300 additional points and receive another. Keep the points. On Oct. 13, guests can receive Bay Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon or Bay Bridge Merlot. Plus, earn 300 points and get a bottle of Wild Turkey 81. Maximum of two gifts per day.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Progressive point multiplier
Date: Mondays in October
Information: Earn 100 base points every Monday to qualify. Multiplier gets higher each Monday. Top multiplier is 15x points.
• • •
Money Booth Madness
Date: Tuesdays in October
Information: Earn one drawing ticket for every 100 base points. One player chosen every 10 minutes.
• • •
Nifty Fifty slot tournament
Date: Wednesdays in October
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Top prize is $1,000 in play.
• • •
Football Party
Date: Thursdays in October
Information: Every quarter, five players will spin the prize wheel. Bonus drawing for every touchdown.
• • •
100x multiplier drawing
Date: Fridays in October
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: One entry for every 100 base points earned. Fifty winners at each drawing. Win up to 100x points.
• • •
King of the Mountain
Date: Oct. 15-16
Time: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Information: Collect drawing tickets beginning Oct. 14. Ten names drawn to participate, top prize is $1,000 in play.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES
Pumpkin Patch Pick kiosk game
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October
Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Information: Earn five points to play. Win points, slot play, dining offers and more.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
75th anniversary $75,000 drawing
Date: Thursdays through October
Time: Drawing at 7 p.m.
Information: One winner will receive 500,000 points; two will receive 250,000 points; five will receive 100,000 points; and 10 will receive 50,000 points. Players will earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week; earn 3x entries on Thursdays.
• • •
Gridiron Glory Football Contest
Date: Ongoing
Information: Up to $15,000 is paid out weekly. Guests can win $10,000 by picking the winners of each game.
• • •
Saturday Point Fever
Date: Saturdays
Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.
• • •
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.
• • •
ORLEANS
Point multiplier
Date: Thursdays in October
Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Lucky Sunday table drawings
Date: Sundays through Oct. 23
Hourly from 7 to 10 p.m.
Information: Win $500 in drawing for table games players.
• • •
BOULDER STATION
New members
Date: October
Information: Earn 100 points and receive a free mystery gift, earn 200 points and receive a free breakfast or lunch buffet, and earn 300 points and receive a free dinner or brunch buffet. All points to qualify for these offers must be earned within the first 24 hours of signing up for the Boarding Pass program.
• • •
SUNCOAST
$24,000 Pick & Match
Date: Through Oct. 27
Information: Drawings will be held every Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Earn 5x entries every Tuesday. Ten players will win $100 in slot dollars while the other 10 will play the Pick & Match game for cash prizes.
• • •
SAM’S TOWN
$5,000 Buffalo Point Challenge
Date: Sundays in October
Time: 3 a.m.-11:59 p.m.
Information: Finish in the top 10 in points while playing Buffalo to win $100 in slot dollars.
• • •
ELDORADO
Fridays Wheel Frenzy
Date: Fridays
Time: Hourly, 4:30-11:30 p.m.
Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.
• • •
Mondays Hit & Spin on Reels
Date: Mondays in October
Information: Players who hit at least a $50 bonus on reels with a max bet can spin the prize wheel for the chance to win an additional $100.
• • •
Prime Generation Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.
• • •
Cash Slide
Date: Thursdays
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.
• • •
Hit and Spin
Date: Mondays
Information: Players using their loyalty cards who win qualifying spins on a reel machine can get a ticket to spin the prize wheel and win up to $100.
• • •
Fall into Hot Seat of Cash
Date: Saturdays in October
Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Information: One $25 cash winner every 30 minutes.
• • •
WESTGATE
$30,000 Pumpkin Palooza Giveaway
Date: Through Oct. 27
Information: Earn a scratch card for every 250 slot points and win up to $1,000.
• • •
$30,000 Sugar and Spice slot tournament
Date: Oct. 13-15
Information: $99 entry fee. Win up to $10,000.
• • •
CALIFORNIA and MAIN STREET STATION
Point multipliers
Date: Oct. 10 and 31
Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on slots, and 7x points on video poker. Must live in “890” or “891” ZIP code to receive bonus multipliers.
• • •
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S
$15,000 Haunted House of Cash drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Win up to $15,000.
• • •
Table Games Cash Grab drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Information: Drawings every half hour. Win up to $500.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in October
Information: Earn 300 base points on giveaway days to be eligible. Receive a mini-vacuum cleaner on Oct. 12.
• • •
Free Play Frenzy
Date: Saturdays
Information: Invited guests get one card grab. Earn additional chances for 500 base points.
• • •
FIESTA RANCHO
Witch’s Brew gift giveaways
Date: Thursdays in October
Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points and get one gift. Earn 300 additional points and receive another. Keep the points. The Oct. 13 gift is Captain Morgan White rum. First gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members. Maximum of two gifts per day.
• • •
WILDFIRE
Gift giveaway
Date: Throughout October
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 500 same-day points on Oct. 20 to receive your choice of Pinnacle Vodka flavor. On Oct. 12, the gift is a bottle of Evan Williams.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
ALIANTE
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays in October
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 10x on reels.
• • •
Thirteen Days at Aliante Manor kiosk game
Date: October
Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet for a swipe each day. Win up to $10,000.
• • •
$300,000 Aliante Manor Drawings
Date: Saturdays in October
Time: 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.
Information: Fifteen names will be picked at both drawings. Win up to $2,000.
• • •
Aliante Game Night drawings
Date: Fridays in October
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000 in cash by playing a live stage game. Guests can start earning entries Oct. 1.
• • •
$2,500 Senior Slot Tournament
Date: Oct. 11
Time: Noon-4 p.m.
Information: Open to players 50 and older. Must have loyalty card.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
2016 Holiday Cash Back
Date: Through Dec. 11
Information: Redeem $25 cash back for every 15,000 slot points earned. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in October
Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.
• • •
Parini Classic Casserole Set
Date: Thursdays or Fridays in October
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.
• • •
$100,000 Fall into Cash
Date: Saturdays in October
Information: Ten winners will be selected and a top prize of $5,000 cash guaranteed every week. To participate, earn 100 slot points to gain five drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Additionally, guests who have an average bet of $15 for one hour on a table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned Monday through Wednesday.
• • •
$10,000 weekly baccarat drawing
Date: Friday nights in October
Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Information: Two winners will be drawn to spin a wheel for a chance to win up to $1,000 in promotional chips. To participate, baccarat players must be dealt a winning natural 8 or 9 to earn one drawing entry and pai gow players must have three-of-a-kind or better to gain one drawing entry. Entries reset weekly.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29
Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers
Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28
Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Earn 7x points on video poker and multigame machines and 11x points on reels.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Hot Cash Hot Seat giveaway
Date: Sundays in October
Time: Hourly, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: One player will win $50. Plus, get $10 in play for every 500 points earned (up to $30 each Sunday).
• • •
Rolling For Dough
Date: Fridays
Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
$600,000 Monster Money Madness
Date: October
Information: Players with loyalty cards have the opportunity to win a cash progressive bonus while playing slot machines. The Super Progressive bonus must hit by $25,000. When it is awarded, all active carded slot players will have $25 in play automatically downloaded to their account. Once the bonus is hit, the progressive bonus will reset at $10,000. There will also be a free play progressive bonus that will start at $1,000 and must hit by $2,500. This bonus will also restart immediately after hitting and will hit on average three times per day. There are no specific hand or reel combinations necessary to win the progressive bonus. All free play is valid for seven days.
• • •
October baseball playoff jersey giveaway
Date: Tuesdays in October
Time: 3-9 p.m.
Information: Every hour, one poker player will be randomly selected to win a professional baseball team jersey.
• • •
Professional Football Team Jersey drawing
Date: Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays
Time: 10 p.m.
Information: One poker player will be randomly selected to win a professional football jersey.
• • •
50+ weekly slot tournament
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.