Cellmate charged in death of prisoner at detention center

A Clark County Detention Center inmate died Saturday after a fight with his cellmate, according to Metro Police.

A Metro corrections officer discovered the inmate in his cell, bleeding from the head, about 5:30 p.m. during routine inspections at the detention center, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Evidence found at the scene suggests there was a fight in the cell between the victim and his cellmate, resulting in the victim's multiple substantial injuries, police said.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Franklin Sharp, faces charges for attempt grand larceny and attempt burglary. He has been re-booked for one count of open murder.

This is the 130th homicide investigated by Metro Police in 2016. The victim's identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.