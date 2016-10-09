Cortez Masto is the best option for clean energy, retirees, our future

As November approaches and poll numbers inevitably tighten, now is the perfect time for Nevadans to closely examine the positions of candidates vying for our votes. I have a great deal of respect and admiration for both candidates for U.S. Senate. Over the years, I have contributed to both. But in this election, with the direction of Nevada and the United States at stake, my vote is for Catherine Cortez Masto.

Let’s take a look at some key issues.

As a Nevadan with parents who have reached retirement age, I believe in the importance of preserving Social Security for America’s seniors. And as a former Wall Street analyst, former CEO and former member of the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, I also know a thing or two about sound investing. Proposals to allow some workers to “voluntarily” invest Social Security contributions in private markets or “diversify” their Social Security investments are dangerous and risk undermining the program for all Americans, especially seniors. Social Security is a solemn promise across America’s generations that if you work hard and pay into the system, you can retire in dignity, not destitution. Nevadans need a senator who will strengthen Social Security, not destabilize it.

In a state where immigrants comprise nearly 20 percent of the population and 25 percent of the workforce, immigration policy is critical. While both candidates support immigration reform to secure our borders, only one has pledged to offer undocumented immigrants who came to America in search of a better life for themselves and their families a path to citizenship. This is not only the most humane course, it’s smart business for Nevada’s economy, in which immigrants are already important workers, taxpayers and consumers.

In a state with both incredible natural resources and growing demands for energy, Nevadans also have a clear interest in building a sustainable future. Climate change is firm science, not idle speculation. Cortez Masto is committed to making Nevada a leader in clean energy and promoting increased investment in renewable-energy technology that would create jobs and free us from our dangerous reliance on fossil fuels. Her opponent, Congressman Joe Heck, has a consistent record of opposing federal funds for renewable energy.

I’m also a firm believer that a woman should be in charge of her own health care and family planning. These are private issues on which a woman should consult her doctor, not her senator. Cortez Masto would keep the government out of women’s health and family-planning decisions.

If ever an election called for Nevadans to vote their consciences and not the “party line,” this is it. Our next senator will be called upon to make decisions on vital issues such as immigration, renewable energy, Social Security and women’s health. This November, I suspect, like many Nevadans, I will be forced to choose between two candidates whom I admire and who have served our state and our country with distinction. Based solely on the issues, my vote will be for Catherine Cortez Masto.

Heather Murren is a private investor with more than 25 years of professional experience in finance as well as more than a decade of service in health care and government. She was the managing director, global securities research and economics of Merrill Lynch and was appointed by Congress to serve o