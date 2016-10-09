Files show long record of degrading women

Donald Trump’s comments and behavior toward women have been the subject of criticism during the course of his presidential campaign. The revelation Friday that Trump spoke about women in vulgar and degrading terms was the latest in a string of disclosures in which the Republican presidential nominee has been accused of unwelcome advances, unsettling workplace conduct and lewd comments. Below is a look at some of those episodes as reported by The New York Times:

How Trump behaved with women

The Times interviewed dozens of women who had worked with or for Trump over the past four decades, in the worlds of real estate, modeling and pageants; women who had dated him or interacted with him socially; and women and men who had closely observed his conduct since his adolescence. (“Crossing the Line: How Donald Trump Behaved With Women in Private,” May 14, 2016.)

Their accounts revealed unwelcome romantic advances, unending commentary on the female form, a shrewd reliance on ambitious women, and unsettling workplace conduct. The interactions occurred in his offices at Trump Tower, at his homes, at construction sites and backstage at beauty pageants.

The Times spoke with Temple Taggart, a 21-year-old Miss Utah, who was startled by how forward Trump was with young contestants like her in 1997, his first year as an owner of Miss USA, a branch of the beauty pageant organization. As she recalls it, he introduced himself in an unusually intimate manner.

“He kissed me directly on the lips. I thought, ‘Oh my God, gross.’ He was married to Marla Maples at the time. I think there were a few other girls that he kissed on the mouth. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s inappropriate.'”

After watching the newly released recording of Trump bragging about pushing himself on women and kissing them without permission, Taggart said she sees her own experience in a new and harsher light.

“It was like, ‘Thank you.’ Now no one can say I made this up,” Taggart said in an interview Saturday.

___

The Times also interviewed Alicia Machado, a former Miss Universe, whom Trump shamed repeatedly for putting on weight. In addition to private scolding, Trump, who was an executive producer of the pageant, insisted on accompanying Machado, then a teenager, to a gym, where dozens of reporters and cameramen watched as she exercised.

Trump, in his trademark suit and tie, posed for photographs beside her as she burned calories in front of members of the news media. “This is somebody who likes to eat,” Trump said from inside the gym.

After Hillary Clinton brought up Machado during the first presidential debate, Trump went on Twitter and began a burst of digital fury, mocking Machado as a “con,” the “worst” and “disgusting.”

The Republican presidential nominee finished by claiming that she had appeared in a “sex tape.” Fact checkers have found no evidence of such a tape, rather just a risqué clip that was filed as part of a reality TV show.

A history of insults and tasteless comments

Trump has also been criticized for his comments toward women with whom he has had public disagreements.

• After the first Republican primary debate, Trump suggested that Megyn Kelly, a Fox journalist and one of the debate moderators, had questioned him forcefully because she was menstruating. “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever,” Trump said.

• Trump has had a long-running public feud with the entertainer Rosie O’Donnell, who criticized him over his treatment of a 20-year-old Miss USA winner. Trump called O’Donnell “disgusting” and “a slob” with “a fat, ugly face"; referred to O’Donnell, who had come out as a lesbian, as “a degenerate"; and called her “fat,” “rude, crude and not smart” and “a mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser.”

And he has a history of speaking in lewd terms of women’s looks and his own sexual prowess, particularly during appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show.

• “A person who is flat-chested is very hard to be a 10,” Trump said to Stern in 2005.

• During the Republican primary campaign, Trump criticized the appearance of one of his opponents, Carly Fiorina, saying she was too ugly to be elected. “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president? I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?” Trump said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.