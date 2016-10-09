Poll: Who won Sunday’s Clinton-Trump debate?

John Locher / AP

In their first debate, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump showed how the relate to each other — not nicely.

Tonight, the nominees showed how they interact with a crowd.

In the second of their three scheduled debates, Trump and Clinton vied in a town hall setting and took questions from everyday Americans in the audience.

A personal touch in such settings helps, as Bill Clinton proved in 1992. During a town hall debate that year, Clinton moved around the room and spoke movingly to audience members, while George H.W. Bush drew criticism for checking his watch — creating a perception that he was disengaged and out of touch.

So in St. Louis tonight, did Clinton overcome a tendency to be wonkish and avoid getting personal? Did Trump convince audience members that he cared about their problems, as opposed to focusing about himself and his accomplishments?

Who do you think won?

Editor’s note: This is an unscientific poll.