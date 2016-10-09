Tackling the water crisis One Drop at a time

Courtesy of Joseph Donato

WALK FOR WATER • 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 • Starting at the Smith Center (shuttle service from Springs Preserve parking lot begins at 7 a.m.) • $15-$20 • onedrop.org

By Molly O’Donnell

Thinking of problems our children and grandchildren might face in the future, water is at the top of the list. But in many parts of the world, already is a crisis.

“Today, there are close to 700 million people who do not have access to safe drinking water,” says Catherine Bachand, CEO of the One Drop Foundation, “and more than 2.5 billion people who do not have basic sanitation.” To put it more succinctly, according to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, 1 in 10 people on the planet doesn’t have access to clean water. This leaves many, mostly women and girls, carrying water over miles of terrain, whether or not it’s safe for use.

Since One Drop’s creation in 2007 by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté, the water crisis has gotten worse, named the No. 1 risk to society by the World Economic Forum last year. With grim prognostications for the state of water availability even in the developed world, it’s difficult to see what a one-day observance like the Oct. 15 Walk For Water can do.

“Globally, it seems like things have gotten worse,” said Jerry Nadal of Cirque and One Drop, “but if you look at the smaller-scale improvements we’ve made in communities around the world, including locally, you can see the positive influence in big-picture terms.”

Nadal is speaking to One Drop’s mission to secure clean water, targeting Africa, South America and India and, by its own account, having already affected about a million people since the organization’s launch. “What we found,” Nadal said, “was that it wasn’t that people didn’t care or weren’t trying, but that 70 percent of the water programs in effect were failing within a year of implementation. Organizations would go in, dig a well, set it up and then leave, so One Drop decided its mission should focus on sustainability through education.”

Working with groups such as Oxfam and Water for People, One Drop first focuses on the nuts and bolts of cleaning wells, building energy-efficient stoves in homes and setting up proper crop rotation, but sees its real role as empowering locals to use and maintain their water sources. Leaving spare parts for equipment they set up or training locals to be technicians, One Drop takes a robust approach to education that is reflected in the programming of its fundraisers.

“Our programming has a social arts component,” Nadal said. “In looking around the philanthropic landscape, there seemed to be a lot of lecturing, but to really reach people, you can’t just lecture.”

One Drop puts on plays and offers experiential opportunities for learning about the water crisis that are “sticky.” Partnering primarily with schools and corporations like Barrick Gold that have a vested interest in water conservation, the foundation tries to make its events issue-focused. One year it turned the Strip blue by offering participants walking from South Point to the Mandalay Bay blue T-shirts, visually demonstrating the power of community to effect change.

This year, it has ramped up the connection between the Walk For Water and general education efforts with youths.

“This is where the message sticks,” Nadal said, “young people educating older and carrying these values into the future.”

Educators from One Drop visit schools such as Alexander Dawson, where children are shown water laced with hot sauce and asked if they’d drink it. It’s then explained that in other parts of the world, girls walk eight hours a day to get water like that. These types of lessons make big impressions. As Pien Koopman, communications manager at One Drop, observes, “one ESL teacher at Sierra Vista told me that it can be difficult to find something all of the kids can be passionate about, but now, water is it.”

Those participating in the Walk For Water might have the chance to learn by doing in a much bigger way.

“In the past,” Nadal said, “we’ve filled water backpacks and such to help participants understand the burden of getting water every day. This year, we’re using buckets similar to the ones women and girls in the developing world use. There’s no better way to understand than to try to do it yourself.”