$190 million bond sale OK’d for Project Neon

Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 | 2:42 p.m.
CARSON CITY — The board of the Nevada Department of Transportation today approved the sale of $190 million in bonds next year, the second installment to pay for Project Neon to widen 3.7 miles of Interstate 15 in Clark County.
The Transportation Department previously sold $205 million in bonds for the nearly $1 billion project.
Robert Nellis, an NDOT assistant director, said he hoped for an interest rate less than 2 percent.
In 2018, the department plans to sell $169 million in bonds to complete the project, the largest ever undertaken by the agency.