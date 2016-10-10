Actress Jennifer Garner to visit Reno to promote Clinton

Tom Donoghue/DonoghuePhotography.com

RENO — Actress Jennifer Garner will visit Reno Monday to kick off a series of campaign stops for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Garner is scheduled to speak to students at the University of Nevada, Reno, Monday afternoon to encourage young voters and women to register to vote. She will also make an appearance at the Washoe County Democratic Party Office on Monday.

Garner plans to encourage would-be voters to check their voter registration status at iwillvote.com.

The public is invited to attend both of Garner's events.

Early voting in Nevada begins on Saturday, October 22 and ends on Friday, November 4