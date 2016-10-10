Las Vegas Sun

October 10, 2016

Currently: 72° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

After Trump remarks, Amber Tamblyn reveals own sex assault

Image

Evan Agostini/Invision / AP

In this April 14, 2015, file photo, actress Amber Tamblyn participates in AOL’s BUILD Speaker Series to discuss herbook of poetry “Dark Sparkler” at AOL Studios in New York.

Actress Amber Tamblyn says she was assaulted by a former boyfriend and felt compelled to speak out about it by Donald Trump's 2005 remarks bragging about groping and kissing women.

Tamblyn says on Instagram that her ex-boyfriend grabbed her by her hair and crotch and carried her out of a nightclub. She says the part of her body that Trump "described as something he'd like to grab a woman by, was bruised from my ex-boyfriend's violence for at least the next week."

Trump's GOP presidential campaign has been thrown into upheaval since the videotape of his remarks was made public Friday.

She says she's afraid her parents will see her post, but she "needed to tell a story."

Tamblyn was nominated for an Emmy for "Joan of Arcadia."

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy