Las Vegas Sun

October 10, 2016

Currently: 91° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden making stops in Las Vegas this week

Image

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes cellphone photos with people in the audience at a campaign event at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vice President Joe Biden are both set to appear in Las Vegas this week as the final presidential debate draws closer.

Clinton will appear with Nevada Democrats at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas Wednesday night. She'll be campaigning for herself and former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto, who is in a tight race to replace U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus is also set to appear.

Biden will appear at the Culinary Union Local 226 Hall on Thursday morning stumping for Masto and Clinton.

Both are expected to discuss the economy, the high stakes for the election and remind people they can register to vote online or in person.

The third and final presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 19.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy