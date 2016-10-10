Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden making stops in Las Vegas this week

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vice President Joe Biden are both set to appear in Las Vegas this week as the final presidential debate draws closer.

Clinton will appear with Nevada Democrats at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas Wednesday night. She'll be campaigning for herself and former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto, who is in a tight race to replace U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus is also set to appear.

Biden will appear at the Culinary Union Local 226 Hall on Thursday morning stumping for Masto and Clinton.

Both are expected to discuss the economy, the high stakes for the election and remind people they can register to vote online or in person.

The third and final presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 19.