Nancy O’Dell: Even the locker room no excuse for Trump

LOS ANGELES — "Entertainment Tonight" host Nancy O'Dell says women shouldn't be objectified, even in the locker room.

In remarks to air Monday on the entertainment news show, O'Dell addressed crude comments made about her by GOP presidential contender Donald Trump on video in 2005.

O'Dell said the mention of her name threw her unwillingly into the middle of the political arena. Then, referring to a statement she issued Saturday, O'Dell repeated that "there is no room for objectification of women" or anyone.

She added, "not even in the locker room."

Trump has apologized for the crude remarks, which included talk of groping women and his assertion that he tried and failed to sleep with a married woman he identified as "Nancy." ''Access Hollywood" has identified O'Dell as the woman Trump referred to.