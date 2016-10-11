Ad highlights Kihuen’s relationship with councilman facing FBI probe

A new ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee attacks Democratic congressional candidate Ruben Kihuen over his connections to a Las Vegas city councilman under FBI investigation.

The ad, titled “Stench,” highlight’s Kihuen’s relationship with Ricki Barlow, a Las Vegas city councilman under investigation by the FBI’s public corruption squad over his campaign contributions.

Kihuen is a principal on leave from a politically connected public relations firm that had its records subpoenaed as part of the FBI investigation.

“We pay Ruben Kihuen to serve in the Legislature, but who’s he really working for?” the narrator in the ad says.

Kihuen is running against incumbent Republican Congressman Cresent Hardy for control of Nevada’s Democratic-leaning 4th Congressional District.

In a statement today, Kihuen’s campaign called the ad a “deeply misleading attack.”

“Congressman Hardy’s Republican friends in Washington are dumping millions of dollars into Nevada to smear Ruben’s name, because they’ll do anything to distract from Hardy’s record,” Kihuen’s campaign manager, Dave Chase, said in a statement.

The district covers northern Clark County, southern Lyon County, and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye and White Pine counties.