Gun craze boosts profits, costs lives

Laws authorizing such actions as carrying loaded guns anywhere at anytime, accumulating as many weapons as you want, not having to account for gun sales and purchases, and being able to shoot someone as you “stand your ground,” etc., are ridiculous.

The current gun craze is promoted in the name of profits by gun and ammo manufacturers as well as the worst enemy of live people without guns, the National Rifle Association. The Second Amendment, a simple 27-word statement, has nothing to do with the insane use of guns in America. The Second Amendment doesn’t give unlimited gun rights to everyone.

No other industrialized nation in the world has “killed by guns” numbers to match ours. Profits are the reason for the insanity. The companies creating the killing mechanisms are to blame, and the NRA acts as their agent. The money they make is blood money, and they do not care.

People kill people, but guns can do the job in huge quantities and in seconds. If guns are not the problem, then the American fascination with guns is to blame. Was it too many cowboy and gangster movies, too little machismo compensated by a big gun or just a bully mentality? Guns should be for personal or home protection, but how many bad guys are killed by potential victims compared to how many innocent people are killed by crazies who have no trouble getting a gun to commit their murders?

How is letting everyone carry a gun working for America? Civilized countries look at America and just shake their collective heads in amazement and disgust.