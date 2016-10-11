Khloe Kardashian: Kim’s ‘not doing that well’ after heist

Lionel Cironneau / AP

LOS ANGELES — Khloe Kardashian says her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, is "not doing that well" more than a week after she was held up during a Paris jewelry heist.

During an appearance on Tuesday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show," Khloe Kardashian described the incident as being "incredibly traumatic" for her sister.

The Kardashian clan has been unusually quiet on social media in the days since the robbery, and Khloe says the incident is "a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments." She says the family is going "to pull back a little bit" and make sure it's "protected as well as possible."

Police say armed robbers forced their way into a private residence where Kardashian was staying in Paris last week, tied her up and stole $10 million worth of jewelry.

No arrests have been made.