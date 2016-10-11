Las Vegas Sun

Man found shot to death in street near downtown Las Vegas

Steve Marcus

Metro Police and crime scene analysts investigate a fatal shooting on Ogden Avenue near 15th Street Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.

A man was shot to death this morning in a street just east of downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

Police received reports of gunshots about 6:45 a.m. in the area of Ogden Avenue and 15th Street, officials said.

Officers found a man dead in the intersection with a gunshot wound to his head or neck, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a small brown sedan driving away from the incident, and officers were searching for multiple suspects, police said.

The intersection was closed off to traffic while homicide detectives investigated.

