Man sought in armed robbery of Henderson Dairy Queen

A man being handed an ice cream cone pulled out a gun instead of his wallet and robbed a Henderson Dairy Queen on Tuesday, according to city police. No one was hurt.

Officers were called about 1:45 p.m. to the restaurant in the 2600 block of Windmill Parkway near Pecos Road, police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

The man walked in and ordered a cone. After showing the gun, he walked away with an undetermined amount of cash, French said.

He was described as a Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old who stands about 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighs about 160 pounds.

Further details were not available about three hours after the robbery, which French said was under investigation.