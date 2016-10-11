Man sought in central valley bank robbery

A man who allegedly robbed a central valley U.S. Bank using a threatening note last week is being sought by authorities, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 4 to the branch in the 2000 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue, police said.

The man entered the bank, had a conversation with a teller and handed over a note that said he wanted money "or violence would occur," police said.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. He was described as a thin-build black man, about 30 years old, who stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, police said. He wore a black baseball cap with a black and gray shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.