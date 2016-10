Police investigating bank robbery, suspicious package

A bank robbery involving a suspicious package prompted authorities to close roads and evacuate businesses in the area, according to Metro Police.

The robbery took place about 9:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Hualapai Way, police said.

The street was closed from Desert Inn to Spring Mountain roads, and businesses in the vicinity were evacuated, police said.

Police advised people to avoid the area.

No additional details were immediately available.