Statistician dies after collision with prep football player

SCRANTON, Pa. — A retired teacher who still kept score and statistics for a Pennsylvania Catholic high school has died of brain injuries suffered when a football player collided with him 10 days earlier.

Scranton Prep says 67-year-old Tony Cantafio died Monday.

A football player ran into Cantafio on the sidelines during a game on Sept. 30. The Lackawanna County coroner says he died of a traumatic brain injury suffered when he was knocked over.

Cantafio taught math at the school for 31 years before retiring last year.

Cantafio was taken to a hospital by ambulance from the field after he was injured and remained hospitalized until he died.

Principal Matthew Bernard announced Cantafio's death in an email to parents and says the school is "deeply saddened by the loss."