Trump isn’t ever really prepared

Let me get this right. While Donald Trump claims that he is one of the best businessmen (i.e,, a champion businessman) and while most agree that the first debate with Hillary Clinton was going to be one of the most important debates in the history of politics, Trump either failed altogether to prepare for the debate or woefully prepared for it.

Any competent and competitive businessman, politician, athlete, etc., knows that proper preparation is the key to success. Author T. Alan Armstrong stated the obvious when he said, “Champions do not become champions when they win the event, but in the hours, weeks, months and years they spend preparing for it.”

So what, if any, correlation exists between Trump’s failure to prepare for the historic debate and his record of being a self-proclaimed champion businessman?

First, in 1971, Trump did not prepare or create his own business; he joined his father’s business, known as Elizabeth Trump & Son, and changed the name to the Trump Organization.

Second, Trump freely admits to failing to properly prepare his tax returns, as he admits being audited on a yearly basis.

Third, Trump’s efforts to prepare and pursue successful business ventures must be questioned when he or his affiliated companies filed for four separate bankruptcy actions (an average of every 11 years since 1971).

Stated simply, Trump has a horrid history of failing to properly prepare. As such, when we vote in November we should all heed the words often attributed to Benjamin Franklin: “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”