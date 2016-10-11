Two publications predict last-place finish for UNLV basketball

R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Photo Services

The UNLV basketball team hasn’t finished in the bottom three of the Mountain West in the league’s more than 15-year history. That may change this season, at least according to the experts.

Preseason previews by Lindy’s, Athlon Sports and NBC Sports are predicting a historically low-performing season for the Rebels in first-year coach Marvin Menzies’ debut season. The season begins in early November.

After one of the most tumultuous offseasons of any program in the country, very little is known about this year’s team. It returns just three scholarship players, including contributors Dwayne Morgan at forward and point guard Jalen Poyser.

Hence the unfavorable predictions in the 11-team league. Here’s a look:

Athlon Sports

Predicted finish: 11th

• Note — “Marvin Menzies has a huge task sitting in front of him. Only three players return from last season.”

• All Conference Players — None

• Predicted Mountain West Champion — San Diego State

Lindy’s

Predicted finish: Ninth

• Note — “The patchwork group won’t have a lot of time to develop chemistry. UNLV’s non-conference schedule includes games against Duke, Kansas and Oregon. Rebels fans must be patient, as Menzies needs time to get the program back in contention in the MW.” — Ryan Thorburn

• All Conference Players — None

• Superlatives — Biggest Miss in Recruiting: Jaylen Fisher. “One of the class of 2016’s best point guards, Jaylen Fisher, signed with UNLV last November. But he was released from his letter of intent when David Rice was released as the program’s coach in the spring and eventually landed at TCU.” — Frank Burlison

• Predicted Mountain West Champion — San Diego State

NBC Sports

Predicted finish: 11th

• Note — “The Rebs will be back. It won’t be this season.” — Rob Dauster

• All Conference Players — None

• Predicted Mountain West Champion — San Diego State