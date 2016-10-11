Video: Henderson carjacking goes viral; man sought

Home security video of an armed carjacking in Henderson has generated a buzz online.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood near Warm Springs Road and Valle Verde Drive, city police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

A woman had arrived at her driveway in a Nissan Rogue SUV when she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and said he wanted her vehicle, French said. After a brief struggle, the man fled with her vehicle and purse.

The video, which had nearly 30,000 views about nine hours after it was posted on Facebook, shows the incident and is narrated by the woman who uploaded it.

In it, the woman is sitting in the Nissan's driver’s-side seat after arriving home from work and appears to be ready to get out when a man walks across the street, approaches and points a gun at her.

The woman "tells him he's an idiot, because he's on camera," the narrator says in the video. A few items are seen being tossed from the SUV, including a plastic water bottle and the vehicle's key, the narrator says.

When the man walks across the driveway to retrieve the key, the woman tries to tackle him. "Not a smart move," the narrator says.

The carjacker is seen driving away. The woman who uploaded the video said the Nissan's license plate number is 733YVV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.