Clinton talks job growth, healing the nation at Las Vegas campaign stop

Andrew Harnik / AP

Hands, signs and American flags waved outside the Smith Center Wednesday evening as more than 1,500 attendees filled the downtown Las Vegas venue's front lawn for a 30-minute stump speech by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Following brief speeches from Rep. Dina Titus and Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Catherine Cortez-Masto, Clinton outlined plans for job growth, minimum wage increase and equal pay for women to the Las Vegas crowd.

"We're going to make our greatest investment in jobs since World War II," Clinton said as attendees cheered.

The former secretary of state also criticized Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for a 2005 video leaked last week in which Trump makes derogatory remarks about women.

"I want to heal those divides that are being set forth by my opposition," she said.

Outside the rally, a statue of a naked man bearing Trump's resemblance stood tall from the bed of a Jeep utility vehicle in the Smith Center parking lot.

While Clinton supporters waited by the hundreds to enter, 10 demonstrators held signs protesting Clinton's candidacy, accusing her of calling women "liars."

"Don't believe the mainstream media, everything (Clinton) says is a lie," bellowed Trump supporter Mike Morrow, 55, from a loudspeaker.

Less than an hour before Wednesday's evening's speech, Clinton surprised just over a dozen staffers and patrons at Tacos El Gordo, 1724 E. Charleston Ave., a Mexican restaurant in the central valley. Upon seeing the Democrat's motorcade appear, dozens more rushed to the area, waving and cheering at Clinton from outside the restaurant.

Restaurant customer Mike Berube said he was looking for an off-the-beaten-path Mexican eatery during this week's Las Vegas visit from his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii. Berube, 51, said he had no idea he'd be having a one-on-one conversation with the Democratic presidential nominee.

Berube stayed an extra 15 minutes at the restaurant Wednesday when he saw Secret Service members and campaign employees walk up to the door.

"I grabbed my phone and saw she was going to be here in Vegas," Berube said. "I just let her know I'm voting for her."

Three Hispanic children in the restaurant stood quietly in awe as Clinton approached them individually, said a few words, and took pictures. Remaining restaurant patrons and staff also snapped a collection of selfies and portraits with Clinton.