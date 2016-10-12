Las Vegas Sun

October 12, 2016

Company wants to build huge solar array in Nevada desert

SolarReserve

Crescent Dunes, a thermal solar plant near Tonopah, is the world’s first utility-scale facility to feature advanced molten salt power tower energy storage capabilities.

A California company says it intends to spend billions of dollars to build the largest solar power plant in the world in the sun-baked Nevada desert about 225 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

SolarReserve executives and federal and state officials unveiled plans Tuesday near Tonopah to create a 10-tower concentrated solar array dubbed Sandstone Energy X.

Company chief executive Kevin Smith says the goal is to produce enough electricity to power about a million homes.

The company already operates a single-tower project called the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant.

It produces 110 megawatts of electricity by focusing a 1-mile circle of mirrors on a central tower to heat molten salt to more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The superheated salt is then used to boil water to drive power turbines.

