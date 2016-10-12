Court-ordered voting site set for Nevada tribe in U.S. suit

RENO — Washoe County has designated a new early voting and Election Day voting site on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe's reservation northeast of Reno in compliance with a federal court ruling that found Native Americans were being denied equal access to the polls.

County lawyers said on Friday they might appeal after U.S. District Judge Miranda Du issued a temporary injunction ordering Washoe and Mineral counties to establish satellite polling places for the Pyramid Lake and Walker River tribes.

County spokesman Chris Ciarlo said Wednesday they've not discussed how to proceed in response to the original lawsuit filed by members of the two tribes last month. But they've decided against appealing the injunction.

Election Day voting Nov. 8 will be held at the tribal administration office in Nixon, along with early voting Oct. 24-Oct. 29, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4.