German bomb plot suspect kills self in Leipzig cell

BERLIN — Saxony's state Justice Ministry says a 22-year-old Syrian man arrested for a suspected Islamic extremist bomb plot killed himself Wednesday in a prison cell in Leipzig.

Justice Ministry spokesman Joerg Herold told The Associated Press that Jaber Albakr killed himself sometime in the evening, but that the incident was still being investigated.

Albakr, who had been granted asylum after coming to Germany last year, was arrested Monday in the city Leipzig after three fellow Syrians tied him up and alerted police.