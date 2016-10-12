Man in Henderson carjacking video linked to string of serious crimes

HENDERSON POLICE

Detectives say a man seen on a home security video as he carjacked a woman Monday night was involved in a string of other Henderson armed robberies that began last week, according to city police.

Officers were called Monday night to a neighborhood near Warm Springs Road and Valle Verde Drive, police said.

The man approached a woman who had just pulled into her driveway, and after a pointing a gun at her and a brief struggle, he took off in her gray 2012 Nissan Rogue, Nevada license plate number 773YVV.

The incident was caught on camera and shared on Facebook, where it has garnered almost a quarter of a million views.

On Tuesday afternoon, a suspect entered a Dairy Queen, 2607 Windmill Parkway, and ordered an ice-cream cone, police said. Instead of pulling out his wallet, he showed a clerk a gun on his waistband and walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The same man is believed to have used similar tactics to rob several other businesses, police said.

On Saturday, he allegedly robbed a separate Dairy Queen in the 1600 block of Warm Springs Road, police said.

The previous day, he's believed to have robbed a Sweet Addiction in the 1700 block of Green Valley Parkway and a Walgreens on the same street, police said.

The robber is described as a balding man between ages 40 and 50, who stands about 5 feet, 5 inches, and five feet, 6 inches, police said. He weighs about 160 pounds and combs his remaining salt-and-pepper hair back, police said.

In one incident, the suspect wore dirty black pants with white stripes going down the leg, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.