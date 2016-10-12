New Clinton ad features Las Vegas immigration activist

Local immigration activist and Dreamer Astrid Silva stars in Hillary Clinton’s latest Spanish-language ad, “Nevadense,” released today ahead of the Democratic presidential candidate’s visit to Las Vegas.

In the ad, Silva talks about the stakes of this presidential election for the 25,000 Dreamers like her who are able to live and work in Nevada because of President Barack Obama’s executive action on immigration. The ad will air on television and online.

Silva describes how immigration authorities detailed her father, who is also undocumented, early one morning as he was returning home from work. That made her decide to “share her story and fight for reform,” she says.

The ad also features a clip of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s son being asked by a local TV reporter if Silva would be at risk of deportation under a Trump presidency.

“So it’s a possibility, yeah,” Donald Trump Jr. says. “His policy has been that.”

The ad also includes clips from some of Trump’s previous interviews where he said he would have a “deportation force” to round up and deport the more than 11 million immigrants in the country illegally.

“Today, I work legally thanks to President Obama and the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program,” Silva says. “But Trump’s plans couldn’t be more clear.”

As an undocumented immigrant, Silva cannot vote. But at the end of the ad she urges people, “if you can vote, vote.”

Clinton will appear with U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto and Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus tonight for a rally at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.