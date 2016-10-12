Official: Kansas deputy rape suspects likely attacked others

OLATHE, Kan. — Authorities say two Missouri men charged in the kidnapping and rape of a Kansas sheriff's deputy may have attacked others.

Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe said Wednesday that he hopes more victims will come forward now that 24-year-old William Luth and 21-year-old Brady Newman-Caddell are in custody. They are jailed on $1 million bond on charges of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sodomy. Court records don't list attorneys to speak on behalf of the men.

Howe declined to explain why authorities believe there may be more victims.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department has said that the deputy wasn't in uniform when she was abducted Friday from the parking lot of the detention center in Olathe, Kansas. She was released about two hours later in Lee's Summit, Missouri.